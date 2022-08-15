ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Trading Up 0.3%

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.86. 55,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 100,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4,559.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

