Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.68. 137,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03. Rogers has a 12 month low of $178.43 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

