Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Roku worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -232.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

