Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RBY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubellite Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Shares of TSE RBY opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$155.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

