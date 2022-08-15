Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 162.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.55 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
