Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 5,360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.77. 391,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,205,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

