Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,367. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

