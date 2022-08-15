Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,205. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

