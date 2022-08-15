Saturna Capital CORP Has $125.54 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $125,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $274.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.91.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

