Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 330 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.19. 10,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

