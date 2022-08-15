Saturna Capital CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $87,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $207.49. 63,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,337. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

