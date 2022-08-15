Saturna Capital CORP Sells 350 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.95. 17,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.09. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.