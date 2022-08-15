Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Insider Sasha Quinton Sells 2,599 Shares

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scholastic Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. 160,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,529. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.88.
Scholastic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
