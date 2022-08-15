Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Insider Sasha Quinton Sells 2,599 Shares

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scholastic Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. 160,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,529. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.