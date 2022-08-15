Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Trading Up 4%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

