SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and $5.36 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.