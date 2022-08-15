Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SXT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.04. 156,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $106.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares in the company, valued at $536,583,032.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 108,774 shares of company stock worth $9,135,827. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

