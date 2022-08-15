Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.89 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and $1.95 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

