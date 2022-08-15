Shiba Inu Price Up 27.5% This Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013770 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.
