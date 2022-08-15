Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

