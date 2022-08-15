Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Grows By 20.0%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 94,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $3,661,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %
AM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More
