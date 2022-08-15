Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Grows By 8.9%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ArcBest by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.30. 232,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. ArcBest has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

