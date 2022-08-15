Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Grows By 20.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,036.5 days.

Ceconomy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTAGF opened at 2.16 on Monday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of 2.10 and a 52 week high of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.78.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

