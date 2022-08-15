Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Grows By 19.7%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.