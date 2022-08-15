Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Grows By 24.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $14.00. 45,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

