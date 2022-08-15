Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Grows By 21.3%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.