Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increases By 20.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 18,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,100. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.