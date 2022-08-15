Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Rises By 19.7%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Höegh LNG Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

HMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 43,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Höegh LNG Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

