Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Rises By 10.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,784,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 7,062,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.7 days.

Idorsia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDRSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.