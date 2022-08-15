Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rises By 8.6%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 7.4 %

IMGN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.