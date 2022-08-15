Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rises By 8.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 7.4 %

IMGN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

