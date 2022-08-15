Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Drops By 25.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Ipsen from €112.00 ($114.29) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of Ipsen stock remained flat at $25.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

