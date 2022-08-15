Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Declines By 19.5%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $118,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Jack Creek Investment stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,299. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.