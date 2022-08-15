Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 21.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 3.1 %
JAGX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 424,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
