Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 21.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 3.1 %

JAGX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 424,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

