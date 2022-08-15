Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIRW) Declines By 13.0%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KAIRW remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Kairos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

