Short Interest in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Declines By 24.6%

Aug 15th, 2022

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KALGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera Public in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kalera Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter worth $3,999,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalera Public Price Performance

Shares of KAL stock remained flat at $2.95 on Monday. 18,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,744. Kalera Public has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Kalera Public Company Profile

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

