Short Interest in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Declines By 24.6%

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera Public in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kalera Public
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the second quarter worth $3,999,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kalera Public Price Performance
Kalera Public Company Profile
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kalera Public (KAL)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Kalera Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.