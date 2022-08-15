Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rises By 18.9%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 27.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 734,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura stock remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $316.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.