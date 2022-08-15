Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Declines By 18.2%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.46. 281,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

