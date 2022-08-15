Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Decreases By 13.8%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,094,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 795,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 90,870 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,451. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

