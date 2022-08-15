Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Rises By 18.4%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

