Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Increases By 15.9%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 288,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 2.4 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,354. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

