Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Expands By 19.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

LOKM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 346,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,960,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

