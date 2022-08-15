Short Interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Increases By 14.8%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACK shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,615. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,130 shares in the company, valued at $292,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ranpak news, Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,505.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Asali acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,008,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 171,700 shares of company stock worth $878,075. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ranpak by 210.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

