Short Interest in Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Grows By 18.3%

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sisecam Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
SIRE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. 24,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,511. Sisecam Resources has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $431.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.
Sisecam Resources Company Profile
Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sisecam Resources (SIRE)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.