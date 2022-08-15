Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Grows By 21.4%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.86. 66,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,485. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

