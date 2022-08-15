Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

