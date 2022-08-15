Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
