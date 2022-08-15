Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.85. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.