Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 531 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.67. 257,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

