Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,728 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.94.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
