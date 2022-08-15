Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,728 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

