Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Rehan Jaffer Acquires 250,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $24.79. 5,411,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,564. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

