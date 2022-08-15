SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.96 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $243.46 million and $13.96 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

