SkyWater Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,723 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.3 %
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
