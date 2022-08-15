SkyWater Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,723 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $13.93. 18,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

